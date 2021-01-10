Scott McTominay’s fifth-minute header was enough to give Manchester United victory over Watford in the FA Cup third-round clash at Old Trafford.

United’s captain for the night leapt to head home Alex Telles’ corner but, after dominating the first twenty minutes when Eric Bailly could have scored from another corner from the Brazilian, the Championship side had most of the play.

They could not carve many clear chances though with their best attempt coming when a free-kick was flicked to Adam Masina, but Dean Henderson spread himself well to half block the ball before Axel Tuanzebe cleared.

Despite a lacklustre performance at times, United could have extended their lead with Hornets stopper Daniel Bachman making decent saves from Juan Mata and substitute Marcus Rashford.