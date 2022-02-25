SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 26 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 25 to Monday 28 February 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the Seville derby (or ‘Derby Sevillano’) in which Sevilla will welcome cross-town rivals Real Betis to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the afternoon of Sunday 27 February.

This heated battle between Los Nervionenses and Los Verdiblancos is not always one in which the two teams are situated in the upper reaches of the table, but that is very much the case this season: Sevilla have been Real Madrid’s most credible challengers for the title, while Betis are fighting hard to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The derby is given even greater spice by an incident between the teams when they met in the Copa del Rey last month: the game was suspended in the 39th minute after a Betis supporter threw a missile at Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, striking him in the head.

“There was an attack,” Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui explained. “I immediately told the referee that the conditions to continue playing aren’t met. Joan Jordan is beginning to feel worse and I urged him to sit down and have the doctor come in. That’s all that happened.”

Elsewhere in La Liga this weekend, Barcelona face a test at home to Athletic Bilbao in the late game on Sunday. The Catalan giants were very active in the transfer market, signing the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore, but it remains to be seen whether manager Xavi can get his mix-and-match squad all playing the same tune on a consistent basis.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have a short trip to Estadio de Vallecas to face fellow capital city club Rayo Vallecano, who have been one of the revelations of this La Liga season and would love to further add to their burgeoning reputation by defeating Los Blancos.

The weekend also features Valencia visiting Mallorca on Friday night, Atletico Madrid hosting Celta Vigo at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening, and a Monday battle between Granada and relegation candidates Cadiz.

