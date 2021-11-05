SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 13 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 November 2021.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the ‘Derbi Sevillano’ or The Great Derby between Real Betis and Sevilla from Estadio Benito Villamarin.

While Sevilla look like title dark horses this season, Betis have struggled for consistency and will want to get themselves back on the path to a place in European football. Los Nervionenses manager Julen Lopetegui has played down his side’s status as contenders for the championship, insisting that the season is still young and that Sevilla are but one of several teams jostling for position in the upper reaches of the log.

“The feeling is that we’re starting to compete, starting to feel the complexity of the competition,” said Lopetegui. “I think [the race for the top four] is very open. There are teams that have consolidated a very good squad and have improved a lot, as is the case with Villarreal and Real Sociedad. I think Betis has built a very interesting squad, while Valencia have retained their most important players and have shown the ability to be able to compete.”

Another derby on the card sees Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Los Vallecanos have enjoyed a fine season thus far and manager Andoni Iraola is hoping his team can continue to punch above their weight.

“I love the attitude of my team,” said Iraola. “We respect all our opponents, but we have no fear for them. We will fight for our own pride and to represent our club and our supporters. This is all we can ask of ourselves.”

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid face a tricky trip to Estadio de Mestalla to take on Valencia, with Los Che hoping to claim a major scalp and rebuild the momentum they enjoyed in the early weeks of the season, while Barcelona will also face a test when they take on Celta Vigo at Abanca Balaidos.

Barca will again look to Dutch attacker Memphis Depay for inspiration, with the former Manchester United and Olympique Lyon man insisting that he has no regrets over joining the Catalan giants in their current difficult phase: “How could you ask that? It’s Barcelona. I don’t think you understand how big this club is and what it means for a player if you move to a club like this. I would never regret it,” said Memphis.

La Liga broadcast details, 5-7 November 2021

All times CAT

Friday 5 November

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 6 November

15:00: Espanyol v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Celta Vigo v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Alaves v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 7 November