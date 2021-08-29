Dani Carvajal celebrates his goal Image credit: Getty Images
Dani Carvajal scored a second-half winner to give Real Madrid a 1-0 away victory over Real Betis which sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side top of La Liga.

Vinicius Junior was handed a start after impressing off the bench in last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Levante with Eden Hazard dropping to the bench for the visitors to the Benito Villamarin.

A keenly contested first half saw Karim Benzema spurn a golden opportunity after just five minutes, shooting wide from just 15 yards out, before Nabil Fekir nearly caught out Thibaut Courtois with a near-post freekick.

Real Madrid raised their game at the start of the second half and took the lead on the hour-mark when a Benzema cross to the back post set up Dani Carvajal for a neat finish on the volley.

Hazard was introduced for the final 10 minutes as Real Betis looked for a way back into the match, but Real Madrid held the home team at arm’s length to claim all three points and go top of La Liga on goal difference.




