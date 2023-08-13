England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored on his competitive Real Madrid debut as they began their La Liga season with victory at Athletic Bilbao.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants for £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund this summer, got Real’s second when he volleyed in from close range.

He is the first English player to score in a competitive game for Real since David Beckham in 2007.

Rodrygo had opened the scoring with a near-post finish at San Mames.

In an impressive performance, Bellingham caught the eye early in the second half with a run from deep inside his own half, skipping between two Athletic players before racing to the edge of their box.

Bellingham played in all four of Real’s pre-season friendlies, scoring in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Texas.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham also scored on his league debut for Real in 2003.

Real were runners-up in La Liga last season, finishing 10 points behind Barcelona.