The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) on Monday closed down Hyde Out, a popular nightclub at Abafum, Accra, for allegedly promoting nudity and indecent exposure of women through entertainment.



The nightclub is also said to have been turned into a place for selling illicit drugs (India hemp).



The closure of the night club was as a result of an emergency general assembly meeting, which was attended by all 15 assembly members of the Abafum Electoral Area.



The Presiding Member (PM), Emmanuel Nyarko Baah, and Mr. Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), were also at the meeting.



The decision, Mr. Baah said, was arrived at following the circulation of a video of nude women dancing in the midst of a crowd, purported to have been recorded in the pub.



Mr. Baah said the assembly has been directed to effect the sanctions till the needed and appropriate documents are acquired.



He said this action of the assembly followed numerous complaints it received from residents about the illegal activities at the nightclub, which was creating a nuisance in the area.



The Presiding Member stressed that the operator of the nightclub was invited by the assembly to answer questions about activities at the nightclub.



But, Mr. Baah said the videos circulating show that the operator has not heeded the advice of the assembly and is tarnishing the image of the assembly.



“Such a nuisance if left unchecked can corrupt the youth, especially the young girls and ladies into engaging in it,” he said.



He indicated that checks at the environmental and revenue mobilization department under LaDMA show that the pub has not been captured in their system as a licensed operator and therefore goes against the laws of the assembly.