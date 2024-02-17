Manager Luis Enrique said “club and team are above any individual” after Kylian Mbappe told Paris St-Germain he intends to leave at the end of the season.

Mbappe’s deal with the Ligue 1 champions is due to expire and he has been heavily linked to Real Madrid.

Speaking at a news conference, Luis Enrique said he had “no information”.

“I don’t raise it until the parties involved have given their opinion,” he added.

“Kylian Mbappe hasn’t said anything publicly, nor has anyone else at the club. So I’m the coach. When the parties speak, I’ll give you my opinion, but we’re continuing to work so that we can continue to be a better team every year.”

Mbappe, 25, was involved in a major stand-off with PSG last summer, leading to the France captain being exiled and left out of his club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The two parties came to an agreement to ensure PSG would not lose out when Mbappe, who joined for 180m euros (£165.7m) from Monaco in 2017, eventually left the Parc des Princes.

The forward has a one-year extension clause, so it is expected his departure will involve either a sale with a transfer fee or financial sacrifices on the player’s part.

At his pre-match news conference on Friday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked whether his club would be interested in the Frenchman.

“When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation, but it looks a different way,” Arteta said.

PSG stood 11 points clear of second-placed Nice at the top of the French league heading into the latest round of games, and they will also play Nice in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup.

The Parisians beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter on Wednesday, with Mbappe scoring the opener to take his overall tally for the season to 31 goals.