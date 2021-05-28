Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Dramani Mas-Ud Didi, has heaped praises on former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, Kwesi Nyatakyi, for discovering him.

The soft speaking gaffer is one of the best coaches in the country due to his rich experience and in-depth understanding in football.

The FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach holds the record of guiding the Porcupine Warriors to back-to-back Ghana Premier League trophy wins in his two years stay with the club.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, he lauded Mr Nyantakyi for his help and guidance when he discovered him.



“Kwesi Nyantakyi discovered me,” he said.

“I met him some years ago and spoke to him and he welcomed my ideas.

“There was an opportunity to travel to Germany for a programme and I approached him and I spoke to him and he advised me and gave the opportunity and here am I today.

“I owe him a lot because through the chance he gave him, I have been able to coach a lot of teams in the Ghana Premier League and national teams.

“Now, I am now with FC Nordsjaelland and I am grateful to Kwesi Nyantakyi,” he added.

Didi is the 2013-2014 first Capital Plus Premier League Coach of the Year after aiding Asante Kotoko to win the League title for the second consecutive season.

A price he won during the 2012–2013 season when he won his first League trophy with Asante Kotoko. Didi again is the winner of the 2014 MTN FA Cup Coach of the Year award.

He won the SWAG coach of the year in 2012 following his exploit with the Black Maidens of Ghana in Azerbaijan where the team became the first African team to win a medal which was bronze.