Ex-Chelsea striker, Samuel Eto’o, is backing his former team to defeat Manchester City in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have already defeated City twice this season.

Chelsea won the FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s men, before coming from behind to beat them 1-0 in the Premier League.

Although City are considered overwhelming favourites for the final in most quarters, Eto’o has dismissed such suggestions and feels Chelsea have every chance of leaving the city of Porto as European champions.

“I am happy to see my old club Chelsea qualify for the Champions League final once again,” Eto’o told Goal.

“For some, Manchester City are the favourites to lift the trophy, but in my opinion when it comes to a final, there is no such thing as favourites. It is just one game, so anything is possible.

“Time and time again, we have seen teams arrive to a final unfancied,” he added, “only to leave as champions.”