Coach Kwasi Appiah has officially signed a three-year contract with the Sudan Football Association as the new head coach of the Sudan national football team.

Appiah signed his contract in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where the country’s football headquarters is located due to the unrest in Sudan.

He was unveiled on October 9th 2023 alongside Ignatius Osei Fosu and Fatau Dauda.

Osei Fosu, who is a former Medeama SC and Dreams FC coach will serve as the assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah while Dauda, a former Black Stars and Ashgold goalkeeper will be the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Appiah will run the football affairs of the country and will act as the General Manager for all the national teams.

The 65-year-old will also coach the Sudan Olympic Team while he works to review other national teams. Kwesi Appiah’s immediate task is to prepare the team for their upcoming international matches against Togo and DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kwasi Appiah won his game with the Sudanese during the FIFA international friendly game last Tuesday 17th October 2023.

Sudan, who had been without a win in their last four games, secured a 1-0 victory over Chad at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia under Ghanaian tactician.

Despite his appointment as Sudan head coach, Kwesi Appiah is expected to continue his role as the technical director of Asante Kotoko and also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association.

Kwesi Appiah is famously remembered for leading the Black Stars to two Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

