New Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, will light up the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup final.

Hearts of Oak, who are the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, will take on Ashantgold SC in the final.

Black Sherif, whose ‘Second Sermon’ hit song has a line depicting the name of Ashantigold President Dr Kweku Frimpong, has received wide public acclamation, and been heard on the lips of several music lovers.

Hearts of Oak will be making their second successive final of the FA Cup having lost to Asante Kotoko in the 2017 final in Tamale.

Their opponent Ashantigold were losing finalists in the 2012 tournament and will look to bounce back from that setback, nine years ago, with a win.

“I confirm that Black Sherif will perform on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium before and after the game,” Wilson Arthur, who is the FA Cup Chairman told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have put everything in place in terms of security. I am calling on all football fans to show up on Sunday because this is a game you should not miss,” he added.

The MTN FA Cup has been one of the most successful domestic tournaments in Ghana, producing exciting results over the season.

The big game will attract the following rates: Popular Stands – 20, Centreline – 30, LOWER VIP – 70, and VVIP – 150.

The MTN FA Cup final has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.