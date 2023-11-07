In an effort to enhance the quality of education in Kwawu Nkwatia and support local schools, Nana Boamah Ayirepe II, the Chief of Kwawu Nkwatia, has generously provided 204 mono and dual desks to ten schools in the Kwawu East District of the Eastern Region.

The Paramount chief emphasized the importance of quality education and stressed that it is a top priority for the community.

He, along with the support of local elders, took the initiative to donate these 204 desks, which are vital for the comfort and conducive learning environment of the students.

Nana Boamah Ayirepe II encouraged teachers to ensure the proper maintenance and care of the new furniture.

His commitment to education and the welfare of the local schools has made a positive impact on the students and teachers in the region.

The District Chief Executive for Kwawu East, Isaac Agyapong, and the District Director of Education, Robert Andah Monney, expressed their gratitude for the generous donation from the chief.

They pledged to oversee the appropriate use and care of the desks to benefit the educational development of the community.