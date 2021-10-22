Rapper Kwaw Kese, known in private life as Emmanuel Botwe, has offered prayers for his colleague musician, Shatta Wale.

It is Kwaw Kese’s prayer that his colleague is released from police custody soon.

This comes after he was arrested following his alleged fabrication of a story purporting he had been shot by an unknown assailant on Monday night.

Shatta Wale appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday and was remanded into police custody for one week.

He has been charged with publication of false news and causing fear and panic that could see him being cautioned, fined, or jailed for three years if found guilty.

Taking to Twitter to say the prayer, the Abodam hitmaker made reference to his case in 2014.

Kwaw Kese was arrested with some friends for smoking marijuana in a public place in Kumasi, sentenced today to imprisonment with a fine of GHC 1,200.

However, he added that it was his hope that the dancehall artiste does not suffer the fate he went through.

Read the tweet below:

I hope this don’t go too far like they did to me, I pray they release him soon 🙏🏽 #FreeShattaWale — #BumBum Out now (@kwawkese) October 21, 2021

