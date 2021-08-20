A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has asked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to stop disturbing Ghanaians because he [Dr Bawumia] is championing a government of lies.

His comment is in response to Dr Bawumia’s Facebook post, where the Vice President listed a number of promises that the National Democratic Congress said were impossible to achieve but according to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government had made them possible.

On Facebook, Mr Kwakye Ofosu also listed a number of promises made by the government which he has described as lies.

Below is the full statement: