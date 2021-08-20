46-year-old man found dead in his farm

A 46-year-old man has been found dead in his farm at Aboaboso near Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

Mohammed Yusif was discovered deceased a day after he went missing while he was night farming.

Wife of the deceased, Akosua Sika, who spoke to Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo, stated that she began to panic hours after he did not return home at his usual time.

She added that she called to inquire from her rival if he was spending the night, but her response was in the negative.

Following the discovery, a search team was deployed to scout the farm, but there was no sign of the farmer.

However, the body of the 46-year-old was found in his farm the next day, in a prone position.

Though there was no sign of assault, blood trickles were obvious on his forehead.

The district police, who were called to the scene, have assured to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

The body has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

He is survived by two wives and seven children.