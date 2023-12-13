Former Second Vice President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Kwaku Frimpong has been elected as the new President.

The election was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at the Bek-Egg Hotel on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Emmanuel Bannerman won the First Vice President position, while Seniadza Mensah got the position of Second Vice President, then Alhaji Bawu Abass was elected Treasurer.

Felix Sowah was elected Executive member, while Morris Acheampong and Dora Sarpong were elected Communications Director and Women’s Coordinator respectively.

All the new officers went unopposed.

13 out of the 19 member bodies were present at the Congress.

In an acceptance speech, the new President promised to work with everyone including the past executive for a united front to enable them build a stronger GTTA from the grassroots.

Mr. Frimpong added that, the success of Ghana Table Tennis must be seen in the sub-region and internationally.