To address the increasing crime rate and ensure peace and security at Kwahu Tafo and its environs, the Tafohene and his elders have cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern police station.



Addressing the gathering at a brief ceremony, Nana Opoku Mintah stated that although Kwawu Tafo is not a small town, the police station situated there is not befitting of the place in terms of serving the security needs.



He lamented how big the community is but it has a small police post which serves more than 10 communities and that made him and his elders decide to build a new station for the officers of Kwawu Tafo for quality security service.



Nana, therefore, appealed to government, NGOs and everyone to support him to build the police station in record time.

Also at the event, Evans Kyei Ntiri, who spoke on behalf of the Kwahu East DCE, Isaac Agyapong, said community participation in development should be the top priority as it was done in the olden days.



He added that government alone cannot do everything and therefore appealed to all and sundry to come on board to support communities for better growth.



He promised to support the project with 100 bags of cement.

Nana Baffour Asuamah, who spoke on behalf of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwawu, acknowledged Nana Opoku Mintah for his Innovation and wished him long existence so as to be able to continue his good works.



Finally, the station Officer of Kwawu Tafo, Chief Inspector Eric Ganyor commended Nana Opoku Mintah and his elders for such a wonderful project and promised to support it.