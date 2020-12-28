Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, still harbours the dream of winning the African Cup of Nations [Afcon] before he retires.

The 32-year-old was part of Ghana’s squad that missed winning the trophy in 2010 and 2015.

Despite Ivory Coast missing their first two penalties, the Black Stars still failed to end their Afccon trophy drought.

Ghana exited at the round of 16 in the last edition in Egypt.

But according to the Ghana international, who has hinted at playing in the Ghana Premier League, such a move could help the Black Stars to achieve success at the international level.

“We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it,” the former Inter Milan and Juventus ace pointed out in an interview with BBC Africa Sports.

“We’ve been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it.

“I know you need to accept these things, you can’t win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country,” he said.

Ghana played in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 Afcon finals but failed to annex the trophy.

Meanwhile, coach C.K. Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars are yet to seal their qualification for the Afcon.