The Central Planning Committee of the 31st December Anniversary and the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings will on Thursday commemorate the 39th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution.

The anniversary is in partnership with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and will be organised in honour of the late founder of the NDC and former President of the Republic of Ghana who is also the leader of the Revolution.

The event is expected to commence at 8:30am at the Osekan Park on the Atta Mills High Street.

Among other things, there will be wreath-laying and a parade in honour of the late former President Rawlings.

“Special-Guest-of-Honour is former President and flagbearer of NDC H.E. John Dramani Mahama,” a statement issued by the 31st December Revolution Anniversary Central Planning Committee said.

“Dress Code is Black or Red,” it further added.

“All revolutionary organs, the general public and members of the media are cordially invited.”