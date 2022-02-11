Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has opened up on his extra source of income aside from music.

According to him, he is into construction and has his own workers and they have undertaken numerous projects.

The musician revealed this on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 as he opens up on why he sometimes goes off the music scene.

He explained he is never idle but is mostly on-site undertaking projects.

“I am a draughtsman and that is what I studied in school. I completed Aggrey JHS at Achimota then proceeded to St Peter’s at Nkwatia where I studied science.

“I went to Accra Technical University for my tertiary education and studied building construction and that is currently what I work with. The music is just something that has been with me since I was a child,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

He further revealed these two professions inspired his stage name Kwabena Kwabena as they reflected his life as a musician and contractor.