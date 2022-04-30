Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has donated an amount of GH₵100,000 to the NDC’s Eastern Regional branch in support of their outreach programme ahead of the 2024 polls.

The donation was made by the former National Organizer of the party, Yaw Boateng Gyan, on behalf of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor at the Eastern Regional headquarters on Tuesday.

National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia received the donation.

The cash donation is expected to be shared among all 33 constituencies in the region to support the party’s outreach programme ahead of the 2024 polls while part of it is to be kept in the coffers of the regional executive committee.

Donating the cash, Mr. Boateng Gyan said the Ahutor Project which was launched by Dr. Duffuor at Ashaiman on April 7, 2022 will be extended to cover all 16 regions of Ghana.

Ahotɔ’ project

This project which is yet to be implemented is “geared towards setting up micro-businesses in all the 275 constituencies to create the much needed, but currently unavailable local funding for the day-to-day running of the NDC party at the grassroots level”.

It is believed that the NDC Ahotɔ Project will create a medium for the local party machinery to be financially self-sustaining through regular income streams to help support their ongoing initiatives. It is also to empower and reposition the NDC and make it battle-ready for election 2024 and beyond.

According to the project manager, the NDC Ahotɔ project will be micro-businesses focusing on social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns, and rallies which are mostly outdoor activities.

The nature of these activities places a high demand on the use of plastic chairs, canopies, public address systems, power generators, podiums, mobile toilets etc. A local rental business of the accessories owned and run by the party at various constituency levels, will create employment opportunities and generate income which will bring relief (Ahotɔ) to the grassroots.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is, therefore, sponsoring and financing all the 275 constituencies with all the equipment and accessories necessary to set up a rental business.