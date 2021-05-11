The New Patriotic Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) has welcomed Kwabena Agyei Agyepong after a six-year suspension.

This follows passionate appeals from President Nana Akufo-Addo and other party stakeholders who argued that he is an indispensable asset to the NPP and his suspension had affected the general welfare of the party.

Mr Agyepong, who is a former General Secretary of the NPP, was suspended with two others for misconduct in 2015.

The National Executive Council of the party found him, and the two others, guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s Constitution, which enjoins members to uphold the party’s decisions, publicly through various acts.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorisation by the NEC [National Executive Council].”

The two others were the former National Chairman, Paul Afoko and the former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

Mr Agyepong had in February written to the NEC to re-instate his membership stating that six years is enough for his suspension to be lifted.

At their general meeting yesterday, May 10, the NEC considered the said letter and appeals from party stakeholders and re-instated him.

Mr Agyepong, despite his suspension, has been an active player in championing the political ambition of President Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that he toured all 16 regions of Ghana with the President on his campaign trail and even mounted the podium to solicit votes for the President.