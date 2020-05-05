Outspoken football administrator, Takyi Arhin, has slammed critics of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by Kurt Okraku.

Some football people have criticised the seven-month-old administration of Mr Okraku, describing him as not being fit for the job.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA has given its federations $500,000 to help mitigate the effects of the virus on them and according to the GFA, the money is meant for operational cost.

Some top administrators have criticized the FA for their decision not to share the money to the clubs.

But, according to the Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, such suggestions and calls were unfounded.

“If someone says this administration has not done anything, I beg to differ”, he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Since he (Kurt Okraku) came, what again should he do, he has formed various committees across board and he involved persons from the camps of those he contested against.

“When the league was about to start without a sponsor, they gave each premier league team 50,000 – 1st Division, 25,000 and the Women’s football teams, 15,000.

“Today adjudication of cases at the Disciplinary Committee is expedited. Referees have lifted their games. Bring back the love is working and the love is coming back.

“The GFA consults all stakeholders before making any decision so if anyone thinks nothing has changed, then the person are wearing wooden spectacles,” he concluded.