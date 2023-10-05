Kurt Okraku is set to be re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today at an Extraordinary Congress taking place at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

Mr Okraku is going unopposed following the Appeals Committee’s ruling to uphold Mr George Afriyie’s disqualification.

In October 2019, Mr Okraku secured his initial term as GFA President after beating Mr. Afriyie in the race.

He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned after an exposé by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Congress, commencing at 9 a.m., will also select Executives to oversee GFA affairs for the next four years.

Delegates will choose five representatives for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and three representatives for the Division One League (DOL).

The five people vying for the DOL positions are: Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Nobel Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu and Alexander Ababi.

Ten persons, namely; Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheampong, Anthony Kwesi Aubynn, Ransford Anertey Abbey, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Kwabena Ackah, James Kwesi Appiah, Elloeny Amande and Raphael Yawiah Gyambrah are also contesting the five GPL roles.

Dr. Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah is running uncontested for the Women’s Football representative on the Executive Council.

The electoral process will also extend across ten regions, where regional delegates are slated to elect their respective Chairmen. Subsequently, two will be elected to serve on the Executive Council.

Samuel Aboabire, Simon Ehomah, Linford Boadu Asamoah and Mahamadu Abu-Hassan are going unopposed uncontested as respective Chairmen for Greater Accra, Western, Eastern and Northern regions.

Also, Daniel Agbogah, Yahaya Sadugu Daudi and Agyemang Osei Tutu are going unopposed as Chairmen for the Volta, Upper West and Ashanti regions respectively.

The race for Central FA Chairman is between Robert Otieku Duncan and Abdul Hayye Yartey; the Brong Ahafo FA Chairman role is being contested by Dickson Kyere-Duah, Dr Charles Osei Antoh and Meshack Asante Ameyaw while Salifu Shaibu Zida and Abel Alonort Asoogo are running for the role of Upper East region FA Chairman.

FIFA’s Director of Member Associations for Africa, Gelson Fernandes, is expected to be in attendance in Tamale, alongside other distinguished observers from the global football governing body, including FIFA Development Program Coordinator, Silmara Sousa and FIFA Member Associations Africa representative, Ahmed Harraz.

The trio arrived in Accra on Tuesday and made their way to Tamale early Wednesday morning for today’s congress.