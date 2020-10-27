Pretty Kumawood star actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has once again dazzled her teeming fans with a new photo but this time, her post has attracted more eyes.

In a photo on the official Instagram page of the actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio is seen seated outside of what looked like a plush home.

The actress appeared to be having a time-of-her-life as she enjoyed some khebab while relaxing in a chair.

The focus of many people who saw the said photo of the pretty actress would be directed at her huge thighs as the actress decided to give fans some ‘free show’.

READ ALSO:

The actress wore a red dress and complimented her look with nice makeup.

She, however, indicated in the caption of the post that the photo was taken some two years ago, confirming that the actress has maintained her beauty.

The caption of the photo read:v”2018 how time flies”.