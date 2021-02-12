Multiple award-winning Kumawood star, Christiana Awuni, has stunned her teeming fans with a rather bizarre photo of herself in very heavy makeup.

In the up-close photo of the actress, Miss Awuni was seen looking into the camera and beaming with smiles.

She was seen wearing what looked like a jeans top and complimented her look with a gold-looking necklace and an expensive-looking wig.

What caught the attention of many fans and followers of the actress was her heavy makeup which showed the outlines of even her eyebrows.

After posting the photo, she captioned it: “Up n grateful thank u lord.”