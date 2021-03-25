A group of grassroots supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to march to the offices of the party over jobs.

Members of the Asanteman Nkosuo NPP Mpuntuo claim they spent their meager resources to campaign for the party in the 2020 general election with the hope of getting jobs in return.

Their agitation is to draw the attention of party leaders to satisfy their employment needs.

The identifiable groups in NPP are calling on the government to give them jobs, claiming their toils gave the party the opportunity to retain power.

They say a petition to the Presidency two months ago on their grievances was yet to receive any attention.

Leader of the group, Mohammed Issah Ababio, said they will soon troop to the party offices to demonstrate.

He said their petition for an expansion of the party’s electoral college has been widely embraced.

They, however, claim some constituency and regional executives are secretly registering and issuing party cards.

They want the party’s national leadership to investigation the allegation.