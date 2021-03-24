A group that claims to be affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling itself Gallant Cadres of the NDC, has slammed another pressure group of the party for demanding the collated results for the 2020 general election.

Convener for the group, Richard Sarpong, said the other group, Cadres for Accountable Leadership, has nothing better to offer.

To him, their move is only an agenda to destroy the image and reputation of the former President, John Mahama so that the NDC will go in for a new face in the 2024 election.

“This group wants to distract our attention. They want to destroy Mahama so that the NDC will probably go in for a new face because per their placards we saw when they hit the streets; they actually attacked the image of Mahama. Let’s just say, we didn’t collate our results after the election, why will you single out the nation builder, Mahama and attack him?” he quizzed.

According to the Cadres for Accountable Leadership, the leadership of the NDC has 14 days to release the collated results or face their wrath.

The group, led by Livingstone Pay-Charlie, said accounting to the grassroots is the only way for party unity ahead of election 2024.

But responding to the group on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Sarpong questioned what the Cadres for Accountable Leadership are going to do with the pink sheets.

“Are pink sheets given to party members or the party? They only want to distract us going into the 2024 election. Even if Mahama gives the green light for this group to be given the pink sheets, what would they do with them?” he quipped.

He said the group is only insulting the intelligence of the leadership, adding that no true member of the NDC would do what they did yesterday.