Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been ruled out of action until next year, Ajax Amsterdam have announced on Thursday.

Kudus’ picked up an injury in his Champions League debut against Liverpool in the sixth minute at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old started the game as the arrowhead playing in a false nine role alongside Dusan Tadic and David Neres upfront.

Kudus had enjoyed a good start to the game enjoying some neat and tidy touches in the middle of the park.

However, an early pressure applied by Kudus on Fabinho led to a knee to knee collision which the youngster came off worse.

Quincy Promes replaced Kudus who couldn’t continue the game despite trying to shake the injury off.

The club has announced he has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.

A club statement reads: “Mohammed Kudus was injured on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool. Research has shown that there is an injury to his meniscus in his right knee that requires surgery. It is expected that it will no longer be available for use before the winter break.”

The budding midfielder has already bagged two Man-of-the-Match gongs from his first three matches for the club in the ongoing Dutch Eredivisie.

Kudus has plundered 1 goal and registered 3 assists for the club so far this season.

Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland this summer.