Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has returned to Ajax training for the first time in three months after picking up an injury against Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, who was making his Champions League debut against the English Champions at the Amsterdam Arena, suffered a horrific injury that was expected to keep him out for several months.

Following a medical examination, it was confirmed that the former Right to Dream Academy graduate has suffered a meniscus injury.

Kudus was initially expected to be out until early 2021 but appears to be ahead of schedule in his bid to return to action.

Kudus reunited with his teammates on Tuesday afternoon.

Kudus Mohammed gears up at training grounds

“He is in the final phase of his rehabilitation,” trainer Erik Ten Hag said after his club’s 4-0 victory over PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday.

“There is a chance that he will get into action quickly. We are certainly working towards that with him,” he added.

Kudus is among six players of Ajax who are on the injury list and the coach is confident some of them might even play this Wednesday.

“I hope that some of those players will be able to play against Utrecht again on Wednesday,” said Ten Hag.

Kudus Mohammed training with teammates

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam in the summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland in a record fee for a Ghanaian youth player worth €9m.

He has scored one goal and provided three assists for Ajax so far.