Ghana winger, Mohammed Kudus, has won his first Eredivisie title with Ajax Amsterdam.

The 20-year-old joined the Dutch side last summer on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland.

Ajax defeated FC Emmen 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday to seal their 35th Eredivisie title, and Kudus’ first.

Kudus has been on the sidelines of the Ajax team after returning from a long term injury as he has been limited to fewer number of games.

On the day they were crowned champions, Ajax got the first goal through a Jurrien Timber header.

Ajax doubled their lead on the hour mark with Sebastien Haller netting after being set up by Davy Klaassen. It was quickly 3-0 as Dusan Tadic put in an excellent cross for Devyne Rensch to head in a third.

In the 74th minute, Tadic crossed for Klaassen headed in a fourth and Ajax then comfortably saw out the rest of the game to seal the league championship.

Ajax seal their 35th Eredivisie title with three games remaining, while Emmen remains 16th on the table.