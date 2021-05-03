The matchday 22 of the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has successfully ended without any violence at the various stadia.

The games produced some intriguing results with Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics all returning to winning ways.

However, Medeama SC seem to have found the right replacement in Yaw Preko as their impressive form continues.

Below is the wrap up of the match-day 22:

On Friday

At the Berekum Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea failed to grab all three points when they hosted WAFA on Friday.

WAFA came from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Chelsea.

Bright Amponsah scored the fastest goal of the season so far when he put Berekum Chelsea ahead in the first minute.

That lead lasted for 21 minutes as WAFA grabbed the equalizer in the 22nd minute through Justus Torsutsey who netted for the first time this season.

Just a minute later, Enock Asubonteng put the visitors ahead.

Berekum Chelsea, however, drew level for the home team in the 43rd minute through a penalty taking the sides into the break level.

WAFA headed into the second-half with purpose and were immediately rewarded as Issah Bassit scored the only goal of the half in the 48th minute to give the Sogakope based club all three points.

In Saturday’s games

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Legon Cities hosted Asante Kotoko.

However, the woes of the Royals were deepened by the Porcupine Warriors.

Legon Cities currently sit in the relegation zone on the 16th position with 23 points.

Augustine Okrah delicately flicked home with his left foot a free-kick sent in by Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama to give Kotoko the lead on the 13th minutes.

Techiman Eleven Wonders came from a goal down to record their first win of the second round with a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars.

Bright Adjei opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Tetteh Nortey leveled for the home team in the 22nd minute via a penalty.

The first half would end in a 1-1 draw.

The game seemed to be heading to a draw as both teams failed to find the back of the net in the second half but Samuel Boakye clinched the winner for Wonders in added time (90+2).

In Sundays games

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, 10-man Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Dreams FC.

The defeat sees the Phobians drop to fifth on the league log while Dreams move above them into 4th.

The first half ended goalless as both teams failed to take advantage of their opportunities to find the opening goal.

Just six minutes into the second half, Nuru Sulley was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Oduro who was through on goal.

The hosts then took the lead from the resultant free-kick of the incident in the 51st minute through Ali Huzaif.

Substitute Sylvester Simba then doubled the lead for Dreams in added time to complete victory for the home team.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Great Olympics returned to winning ways following the heavy defeat last weekend.

The two times Ghana Premier League winners brought an end to Liberty Professionals‘ three-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

The hosts dominated possession in the opening minutes but failed to create good goal-scoring opportunities but in the 36th minute, their dominance paid off as Maxwell Abbey Quaye fired in a superb goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Seeking to find the equalizer, Liberty Professionals head coach, Andy Sinason made a couple of changes in the second half but the Olympics defense remained resolute at the back.

Joshua Rhule then scored from close range in the 85th minute to make it 2-0 to Olympics and seal the win for the home side.

The win moves the Dade Boys into third place on the league log, while Liberty sit just a point above the relegation zone.

At the Akoon Park, impressive Medeama SC defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 3-0 to retain their spot at the summit of the Ghana Premier League log.

Amed Toure, Ibrahim Yaro and Prince Opoku Agyeman scored a goal each as the home team maintained their impressive home record.

Toure opened the scoring for Medeama in the 49th minute after a shaky first-half.

Ibrahim Yaro then doubled their lead in the 57th minute before Opoku Agyeman added a third in the 67th minute to complete the victory for the home team.

Elsewhere, Elmina Sharks came from behind to end AshantiGold’s five-game unbeaten run at the Nduom Sports Complex.

Both teams tried to find the opening goal in the first half but failed to find the back of the net before the end of the first half.

Five minutes after recess Abagna scored his 7th goal of the season to put the Miners ahead in Elmina after being set up by Isaac Opoku Agyemang.

Hammond then restored parity for Elmina Sharks in the 69th minute before substitute Kingsley Braye completed the comeback for Sharks in the 77th minute.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United handed Inter Allies their 14th defeat of the season with a 2-1 win in Match week 22.

Salifu Moro put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute via a spot-kick after Bechem were awarded a penalty.

Bechem doubled their lead in the 42nd minute through Hafiz Wontah Konkoni.

Inter Allies, however, managed to get a consolation goal in the 65th minute when defender Hashmin Musah’s header forced the goalkeeper to put the ball into his own net.

In Techiman, Maxwell Boakye’s late strike earned a point for Karela United against King Faisal.

King Faisal started the game on the front foot as they took the lead early in the 13th minute through Zubairu Ibrahim’s header.

The home side was close to doubling their lead but the woodwork denied them following a long-range strike from Isaac Frimpong.

The visitors came into the second half determined to find the equaliser and Maxwell provided that for them late in the game to deny King Faisal victory.

Karela United are yet to secure a win in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Full results of Matchday 22: