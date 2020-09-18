Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, has been left out on the 40-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

The prestigious award is organised by Italian newspaper, Tuttosport. It is meant to reward the best young player (under the age of 21) in Europe.

Kudus, who joined Ajax this summer, was initially named among the 100 best young footballers in Europe before making the cut for the top 60.

However, the 20-year-old has been left out of the 40 players shortlisted ending his chances of a possibility of winning one of Europe’s prestigious accolades.

Among the 40 shortlisted players are Bayern Munich and highly-rated Canadian left-back of Ghanaian descent Alphonso Davies as well as Ghanaian-born Myron Boadu.

Spanish youngster Ansu Fati, Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland are among some top players named in the list.

Dutchman Rafael van der Vaart was the first winner 17 years ago and the former Tottenham Hotspur man was followed by Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero.

In recent times, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt have all won the award.

Kudus, however, awaits his competitive debut for Dutch Club Ajax after watching the team’s League opener against Sparta Rotterdam.