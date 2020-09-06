It is definitely a season of winning for rockstar Kuami Eugene as he makes a mark in virtual sporting activities.

Still buzzing after being crowned VGMA Artiste of the Year, the musician added the title of #JoySportsFaceOff Fifa Best Player after winning the second edition.

After staying in a comfortable lead in three rounds, drawing and losing one each, Kuami Eugene emerged victorious against popular content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon.

Sheldon had a taste of his own medicine after he had the ‘Yawa of the Day’, when he plunged the ‘almighty’ Real Madrid team to the mud.

Kuami Eugene, who had bragged in their pre-match speech; “I’m best Fifa 20 player in Ghana”, successfully retained his title after aiding Juventus to lift the trophy.

The game started off with Kwame Eugene’s heart sinking when he lost the first round, but quickly caught up with two consecutive victories.

The total scoreboard revealed Sheldon conceding seven goals, while his opponent had three to deal with.

“I have to humbly take my L, and admit Kuami Eugene was better,” Sheldon acknowledged in the post event chat.

Soon after Kwame Eugene left the Joy Sports office after his win, he rushed straight to Twitter to tear Kwadwo Sheldon up even wider.

Background

Joy Sports continues to lead the way in entertaining sport and associated content.

In recent months, the team has dominated social media trends with shows, exclusive news and updates. And another exciting foray has been made into E-sports with the FaceOff events.

The first instalment of the #JoySportsFaceOff featured Asante Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad and Hearts of Oak’s shot-stopper, Richard Attah.