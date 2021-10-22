Self-acclaimed ‘twin brother’ of highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has been spotted in town hawking bread.

The lookalike, Kuami Aburo Newton, was receiving fans from pedestrians as he went about his activity.

While some onlookers were taking photos of him, others could be heard shouting Rockstar, an epitaph of the artiste, real name Eugene Marfo.

This would be the second video of the doppelganger that has gone viral within three months.

His debut appearance was a video which captured him performing Kuami Eugene’s song at a funeral.

Another video captured him hilariously chewing corn in public, unperturbed about the multiple cameras flicking in his face.

Kuami Aburo Newton causes stir whenever he appears in public, kind courtesy a striking esemblance between him and the original Rockstar.

Watch video below: