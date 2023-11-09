In what the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) describes as “a remarkable display of ingenuity and collaboration”, first-year engineering students at the university have showcased their skills by designing and moulding functional coal pots as part of their academic projects.

The students, who enrolled in the Automotive Engineering programme, ventured beyond their curriculum to explore innovative solutions.

The group, led by Gladys Cobbinah and her colleagues undertook the task of moulding the coalpots.

Their dedication and teamwork were evident as they successfully presented their creation to the University Management, according to a publication by the University Relations Office on the university’s website.

Gladys Cobbinah expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support provided by the University’s Engineering Department.

She highlighted the collaborative effort that allowed them to transform an idea into a tangible invention.

“With the support of my fellow colleagues and the guidance of our department, we were able to develop this coal pot. It’s a testament to the university’s commitment to fostering practical learning,” Cobbinah said.

The coal pots, a testament to the students’ hands-on skills, were handed over to the Registrar and his team.

The innovative designs and functional prototypes stood as a testament to the university’s emphasis on the practical application of theoretical knowledge, the publication by the University Relations Office seen by Graphic Online stated.

In a thoughtful gesture, These innovative coal pots would be distributed among the university staff. This did not only showcased the students’ creativity but also provided a sustainable solution for the university community, it added.

The Registrar, Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Boakye on behalf of the university, received the coal pots during a small ceremony, expressing admiration for the student’s work, he emphasized the importance of nurturing a culture of innovation and creativity within the university.

Kumasi Technical University continues to be a hub of forward-thinking education, where students are encouraged to think beyond the classroom and contribute to real-world challenges. The success of these first-year students in creating functional coal pots serves as an inspiring example of the university’s commitment to fostering practical learning and innovation, it added.

