The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mounting pressure on the government to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.

The party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the socio-economic conditions in the country are worsening due to the incompetence of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he said majority of Ghanaians cannot afford three square meals a day.

“Krom ay3she [times are hard] Ghanaians are suffering under a government which promised to improve their lives,” he bemoaned.

Even more worrying is the hikes in fuel prices.

He claimed the government has increased fuel prices by nine consecutive times in 2021 alone; as a result, the prices of diesel and petrol for a gallon have increased from about ¢21 as of January this year, to about ¢31 currently.

“The high and unbearable cost of living that Ghanaians are experiencing under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Bawumia, which has largely been occasioned by steep increases in the prices of the Petroleum products over the last four and half years,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

He blamed the bad leadership for the adjustment in fuel prices.

“Given the fact that the price of a gallon of diesel and petrol has increased by close to ¢10 in 2021 alone, it is an insult to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians for government to offer to reduce the price of fuel by a paltry 63 pesewas,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi charged the government to remove all taxes imposed on petroleum products since it assumed office.

The only way out of this suffering, Mr Gyamfi said is for Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2024.