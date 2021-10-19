Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, is assuring Ghanaians of measures being put in place to ensure they are not burdened with recent fuel hikes.

According to him, the decision to suspend levies on petroleum products is to reduce the impact the rising fuel cost is having on their pockets.

His comment follows allegations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the levies imposed on petroleum products are responsible for the current price hike at the pumps.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the taxes on petroleum products are unjustifiable, especially when the Akufo-Addo government has recorded a 60% increase in oil revenue.

But, Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said the NDC is just engaging in “cheap propaganda”.

He explained that the taxes are needed to embark on developmental projects.

“If these taxes are removed, it presupposes the development needs of the people of Ghana will not be met, and I am not sure that you and I will accept that position,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.

Instead of seeking to score cheap political points, Mr Mercer urged the NDC to suggest alternative funding for the expenditure items that these taxes and levies on petroleum products are funding.