An unknown person has shot dead a retired pastor of the Kristo Asafo Church, Adu Gyamfi at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The distraught family members, who spoke to Adom News, said he left the house to go and visit his nephew only to receive the news of his demise.

The deceased, believed to be in his 60’s, was found in a pool of blood on the street of Konongo with a gunshot wound in his chest.

But witnesses say they thought he was a drunkard or had been hit by a car as at the time his identity was not known, hence, ignored him.

ALSO READ:

However, one Osei Bonsu, who is a neighbour and church member, said he rushed to the scene after the news went viral in the town only to discover it was the pastor.

The body has been deposited at the Yawkwei steward mortury at Asante Akyem North after the police visited the scene.