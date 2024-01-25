KPMG’s audit deadline of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) contract has been extended from the initial date of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to a new date of Friday, February 23, 2024.

The extension followed a request by KPMG.

A statement issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency made this known.

Below is the statement

