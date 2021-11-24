The Kpandai Hospital Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church has honoured a mason for his generosity in erecting a church building for free.

The church, which started in April 2018 with an initial membership of 60, is currently being held in a basic school classroom.

This, among other factors, necessitated the need for permanent place of worship and the mason, Dominic Amantu, who doubles as a member of the church offered his free service since 2019.

This was after district pastor Emmanuel Addo Kumatey made an appeal to him to help construct a 500 capacity church.

The church members and others supported with the building materials for the building to be put up. Two years after, the building is almost complete.

Appreciating his generosity, District Pastor Kumatey on behalf of the church eulogised Mr Amantu at an event for foundation stone laying.

He also received words of blessings and prayers from the President of the Northern Ghana Union Conference, Pastor Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye.

He was also presented with a parcel for his contribution to the development of the church.

The District pastor appealed to all and sundry to support the church with roofing materials for the chapel to serve as a place of worship and refuge for the church members as well as centre for workshops and seminars by cooperate bodies.

The programme was climaxed with seven precious souls giving their lives to Christ through baptism. Of the seven, two were the children of a man who restricted his children from attending the Adventist church and threatened to murder them if the disobey him.