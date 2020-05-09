Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng, has given a hint of a possible return to the national team after six years of absence.

Speaking to brother, Jerome Boateng in an Instagram live chat, he said he was unhappy the way his stint with the national team ended and hinted he could return to the team for one bow before retiring.

“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much,” he said.

“But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again,” he added.

He was part of Ghana’s team that made history in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by reaching the quarter finals stage.

The 33-year-old, who is currently on loan at Besiktas, has been out of the national team since 2014.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs ace was asked to leave the camp of the team during the World Cup in Brazil for indiscipline before Ghana’s last group game against Portugal.