Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, says his players will surely come good and understand his playing philosophy.

The Porcupine Warriors kicked off their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with an impressive 3-1 win over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors had to fight to recover from a goal down to put three past Dreams FC in their opening 2021/22 league fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Kotoko actually went down to the “Still Believe” lads first when Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku swept past four defenders to burry the opener on the 64th minute

However, midfielder Salifu Mudasiru levelled Kotoko up on the 84th minute after he was set up by teenage sensation, Isaac Oppong.

Three minutes after pulling parity, Kotoko shot themselves into the lead with Issac Oppong taking advantage of Dreams FC’s poor clearance after Patrick Asmah’s cross to smash home the second goal.

Richmond Lamptey drove from the distance in added time to seal the win for the Reds.

But according to Prosper Narteh, the new model he wants to introduce into Asante Kotoko’s playing body “will take a lot of time to understand each other as I said, it is a process we want to bring on board and in bringing a process onboard we need to keep working on it.

“So we have to be repetitive in what we want to do in terms of our training so that those concepts that we want to get down into the minds of the players can be cemented very well and I know with time as the league unfolds, I think they will grow in confidence, they will grow in stature and they will grow their ability to play automatically,” he added.

READ ALSO

He also implored fans to remain calm, stressing that it is early days to celebrate as there is more to learn.

“We are trying to develop and in developing a new game model, players will have to try and think the way the coach thinks, believe in the way the coach believes football should be played.

“So I’m bringing in the game model so it is my responsibility to ensure that they understand the game model, the concept within the game model. How to get it defensively and offensively.

“So to me though those who came in are many and those who left are also many I think as the games unfold, they are going to understand themselves automatically without even thinking about what decision to take.

“It’s early in the process, it’s a young team with respect to me being a new coach and they too being new to me.”

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 games on Sunday.