Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, have confirmed a sponsorship agreement with StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance.

The deal will take effect immediately and will last for the next five years.

StarLife Assurance will be the Official Life insurance partner of the club while Star Assurance becomes the official general insurance provider.

“We are delighted to announce a “SOLID” partnership/Sponsorship with StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance for the next five seasons, beginning with 2020/21,” Kotoko announced on their Twitter page.

The Porcupine Warriors have already secured a number of sponsorships ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Adonko Next Level energy drink, CEEK VR, Hisense, Instat, and VEO in their books.

They also have a kit sponsorship deal with Italian kit manufacturers Errea.

They are scheduled to face Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opening match.

Kotoko will also represent the country in this year’s Caf Champions League.