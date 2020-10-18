Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, has spoken about his proposed move to Asante Kotoko insisting the club must meet his demands.

The striker, in the twilight of his career, has been linked to the Kumasi-based side, the reports heavily fuelled by the 34-year-old’s open declaration of a desire to play for the side before quitting active football.

He has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United early this year.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom TV on Agro Ne Fom, the forward said he has a good relationship with the Chief Executive Officer of the club but they must meet his demands.

“I have a very good relationship with Nana Yaw Amponsah the [Chief Executive Officer],” he said.

“He calls and we chat sometimes but not football specifically. We talk about business at times as well.

“Everybody knows that I want to play for Asante Kotoko before I retire but it does not mean I will play for them for free. They meet my demands before I join them.

“I am a professional footballer and everybody knows what I am capable of doing on the pitch,” he added.

The camp of the striker is demanding a whopping $400,000 before the move can be materialised.

Gyan played for Liberty Professionals before first travelling abroad to join Italian fold Udinese in 2003.

He has gone on to represent Sunderland in England, Italian side Modena, Rennes in France, Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Shanghai SIPG in China and Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

The forward presently stands as Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having racked up 51 goals in 109 outings for the Black Stars.