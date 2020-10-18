Striker Asamoah Gyan has apologised for verbally assaulting Godwin Martey, the Chief Executive Officer of Websoft Solutions.

The striker and his brother, Baffour Gyan, were accused of assaulting Mr Martey during a tennis match.

The incident is said to have occurred at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess’ tennis court on the evening of Wednesday, October 14.

Speaking on ‘Agro Ne Fom’ on Adom TV, he said the words were said out of anger because of the disagreement that had ensued between them on the tennis court.

“It is out of context… you hear voices but you didn’t see what actually happened,” he stated.

READ ALSO

“I am sorry for my choice of words and I apologise for that. We all guys and sometimes when you are angry, you use such words but I am wrong for my choice of words,” he added.

I am sorry, my words (onyɛ gbemi) were too harsh on Web Soft Solutions CEO, Godwin Martey – Asamoah Gyan apologizes after allegedly assaulting his tennis opponent 😊



Tweeps, u gona forgive Baby Jet? pic.twitter.com/j0joNQmhXr — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Mr Martey has said he will sue the Gyan brothers.