Bechem United head coach, Kasim Mingle, has assured his side will secure all three points against Asante Kotoko.

The Hunters who sit at the 2nd spot on the Ghana Premier League log with 30 points will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT today.

Kotoko, who sit 3rd on the league log has come under pressure to win games following their inconsistent performance.

The Reds on Sunday got eliminated from the MTN FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Aduana Stars.

READ ALSO

Ahead of the game, Mingle says though he has a young squad they are not scared of facing a ‘better’ team Asante Kotoko who are the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League.

“They [Asante Kotoko] have a very good team but we’re not scared,” he told Nhyira FM.

“My players are young but ain’t scared of any team,” he added.

Bechem United have won three of their last five games played while Asante Kotoko have won two in their last five games.