Asante Kotoko have congratulated their rivals Hearts of Oak for winning both the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles this season.

The Phobians were crowned champions of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup, beating AshantiGold SC 8-7 on penalty shootout on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Boadu’s men also fought hard to end their 12 years trophy drought, finishing the 2020/21 Premier League season with 61 points.

Congratulations @HeartsOfOakGH on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles.

#AKSC #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/EmGAAXNjSm — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 9, 2021

Although the Porcupine Warriors competed and put up a good run in both competitions, the team fell short and as a result finished the 2020/2021 football season without a trophy.

Accepting that Hearts of Oak have been worthy winners, Asante Kotoko have extended a message of congratulations to their bitterest rivals for winning the double.

Meanwhile, other Ghana Premier League clubs including Medeama SC, Legon Cities FC, and Elmina Sharks have all congratulated Hearts of Oak for achieving the double this season.

Hearts of Oak will present the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.