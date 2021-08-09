We’re all aware that, no matter how much they adore you, women can’t just stroll up to you and declare their love for you. However, as a man, you can know when a lady is head over heels in love with you through the signs she will display.

Her actions around you and the topics she discusses can reveal her feelings towards you. In this post, I’ll share with you five questions that a woman in love with you might ask you.

1. She’ll inquire as to why you’re single or why you’re not in a relationship. This may appear to be a common question, but most females use it to assess you so that they can be assured that they are the ones who will be showered with your affection.

2. She will want to know about your immediate family and friends. In most cases, when a lady is in love, she is concerned about you and everything about you, including your family and friends. She may ask your relatives and other close friends to see whether you have a hidden relationship with another woman or not.

3. If you are fortunate, will you marry someone like me? Ladies always think about their love lives in preparation for marriage/wedding. When a woman asks you this question, it means she has a mental image of her love for you and is ready to proceed with you.

4. She is constantly inquiring about your general well-being. You’ll start getting messages and phone calls asking how you spent your day, where you went throughout the day and a variety of other questions. As a result, she adores you, and your safety is extremely important to her.

She’ll ask about the first thing you see in a woman. If she has feelings for you, she will be interested in finding out if you are interested in her.