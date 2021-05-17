Mariano Barreto has expressed his frustrations after Asante Kotoko were prevented from training before their game against Liberty Professionals.

The Porcupine Warriors were hosted by the Scientific Soccer lads in the matchday 25 games over the weekend at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

However, the game ended in a 1-1 draw with Kotoko maintaining their spot at the league log with 44 points.

After the game, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, Barreto slammed the actions of the opponent on how they were treated before the game.

The Portuguese manager called for respect and fair play during Ghana Premier League games.

“On Friday, we were not allowed to train here, it is something that made me ashamed because fair play and respect need to be observed,” a furious Barreto said.

“Someone didn’t respect us, they allowed us to come here and when the team was here, they did not give permission to train.

“This is a football country and there are some things that need to be preserved, that is respect and fair play.

“When the other teams come to Kumasi to play against Kotoko, we receive them very well, but when we go away to other teams for instance Eleven Wonders, they always cause a lot of problems at the gate.

“The match commissioners need to prevent these things, the game is not war,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will host WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on matchday 26 games this weekend.